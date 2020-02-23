Lanora Nell Turner
JULY 17, 1940
– FEBRUARY 11, 2020
Celebrating the Life of Lanora Nell Turner born on July 17, 1940 in Killeen, Texas. Lanora was preceded in death by her parents Eddie and Hope Turner and her brothers Eddie and Sidney Turner. Lanora leaves behind one loving sister; Sarah Turner Lee.
Lanora attended Pasadena High School, married, and became a mother of four children. Lanora raised her children as a single mother. She worked two jobs and attended the Pasadena School of Nursing, in which she completed and graduated the top in her class. After graduation, she began a career in nuclear medicine nursing for Dr. Red Haden at Southmore Hospital. Driven to succeed, in 1976 Lanora followed in her father’s footsteps, she became one of the first women to work at Atlantic Richfield (ARCO) Pasadena Plant, where she became a maintenance supervisor. In 1989 she retired early and returned to nursing and spent time with grandchildren, antiquing, raising cattle and caring for her parents. Lanora was a member of the Church of Christ.
Lanora loved music, she played some fiddle, the ukulele and also was quite The “Dancin’ Queen!” She was a seamstress and outstanding cook. She made a MEAN chocolate pie and loved to make homemade jelly. Lanora was the first female Exalted Ruler of the Pasadena Elks Lodge, a member of the Daughters of the Republic, a member of the Pasadena KIDS group, The League City Dog Park Association, Bunco group, Sisters On The Fly, TOPS, The Red Hat Society, and an avid “Trumper” of the Republican Party.
Those left to cherish Lanora’s memory are her four children, Dale D. Fowler, Denise Fowler Bekeris, Charlotte Crosby Foster and William R. Fowler (Billy); her most beloved son-in-laws, Dr. Edward Bekeris and Billy W. Foster; two daughter-in-laws, Carol Fowler and Anjanette Fowler. Lanora was blessed with ten grandchildren who will treasure her memory, Dale Fowler (her Bubba), Robert Pilling, Emily Foster, Jessaca & Brandon Rodriquez, Courtney & Tyler Vikos, Hailey Foster, Kristen Fowler, Katelyn Fowler, Eddie Fowler & Adam Fowler; two great grandsons, Christopher & Matthew Fowler; and G G’s heart - her great granddaughter, Paisley Monroe Foster.
Lanora held a special place in her heart for her granddaughter-in-law Michele Fowler. She loved all her nieces and nephews. She was known as LaLa to her youngest nephew, Conner… whom she adored. Also, left to treasure her memory are her special friends Ann Kimble, Laquita Avery, Jesse Ashley and many, many more.
Paid Obituary