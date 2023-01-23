BELTON — Services for Janette N. Watt, 85, of Belton will be 3 p.m. Friday in North Belton Cemetery with Steven Puckett officiating.
Mrs. Watt died Tuesday, Jan. 17, at a local nursing home.
She was born July 19, 1937, to Jack and Margaret Nichols in Caldwell. She attended Belton High School and graduated in 1956. She married John Watt in April of 1983. She worked as a bookkeeper until she retired in 2012.
She was preceded in death by her husband on Dec. 21, 1986, and by a son, Craig Bailey, on March 26, 2014.
Survivors include a son, Scott Bailey of Belton; two daughters, Kimala Wilson of Gatesville and Teresa Hosch of Belton; a brother, Donnie Quinn of Temple; three sisters, DeLois Shed of Salado, Melissa Nichols of Temple and Elizabeth Brackett of Troy; eight grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton is in charge of arrangements.