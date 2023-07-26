Charlotte M. Rickett Wilmer Goeke
Services for Charlotte M. Rickett Wilmer Goeke, age 82, of Temple, will be held at 11:00am Saturday, July 29, at First Lutheran Church of Temple with Rev. Russell T. Campbell officiating. Burial will be held at 2:00pm Thursday, August 3, at Alleghany Memorial Park in Covington, Virginia.
Mrs. Wilmer Goeke passed away Sunday, July 23, at Baylor Scott and White hospital in Temple.
Charlotte M. Rickett Wilmer Goeke was born on November 29, 1940 in Covington, Virginia to the late Leonard C. Rickett, Sr. and Viola Mae Arrington Rickett. Charlotte married Paul Berkley Wilmer, Sr, on January 14, 1958. He preceded her in death on September 14, 2002. They had a daughter, Teresa, and a son, Paul. She was an active member of the women’s business community in Killeen and was President of the American Business Women’s Association. She was also a bookkeeper and office manager of several local businesses. She worked at Bryan Coca Cola Bottling Company in Bryan, Texas for 17 years. Charlotte was an active member of First Lutheran Church in Temple for many years where she served on many committees and in the choir. Charlotte married Leroy Goeke on December 11, 2005 and they had a wonderful 17 years together.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Viola, by her husband, Paul, and by her siblings, June, Ed, and Nancy.
Survivors include her husband, Leroy Goeke of Temple; her daughter, Teresa Herrera of Bryan, Texas and her husband, Johnny; her son, Paul B. Wilmer, Jr. of Round Rock, Texas and, his wife, Leslie; grandson, James Everett, II of Bryan, Texas; granddaughter, Mallory den Harder and husband Gideon and their daughters Ruth and Lydia of Round Rock, Texas; grandson, Travis Wilmer and wife Tiffany, and their children Elaina, Isaiah, and AJ of Otsego, Minn.; as well as many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive visitors from 5-7:00pm Friday, July 28, 2023 at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple, Texas. The family will also receive visitors from 12:30-1:30pm, August 3, 2023 at Arritt Funeral Home in Covington, Virginia.
Memorials may be given to First Lutheran Church, 1515 W. Adams Ave., Temple, Texas, 76504 or to a charity of choice.
Paid Obituary