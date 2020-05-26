Services for Darrell Kenneth Thomas, 56, of Killeen are pending with Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Thomas died Monday, May 25, in Killeen.
Updated: May 27, 2020 @ 4:49 am
