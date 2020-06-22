Services for Hazel Grace Dunning, 90, of Temple will be 11 a.m. today in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Dunning died Monday, June 15, at her residence.
She was born Aug. 24, 1929, in Jackson, Minn., to Fred and Grace Jones Hilbrand. She graduated from high school in Weslaco. She married Paul Dunning in 1951 in Alamo. She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include two daughters, Carol Wallin and Ruth McLean, both of Austin; a brother, Merlin Hilbrand of Tyler; two grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.