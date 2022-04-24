Memorial services for Julie Ray Goggans of Temple, TX, formerly of Oxford, AL will be Wednesday, April 27th, 10 AM visitation, 11 AM service st the Presbyterian Church of Salado with Reverend Carl Thompson officiating.
Julie moved into the Heavenly Realm of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on April 21, 2022. Julie fought the battle with cancer courageously and with all her strength until accepting her reward in Heaven.
She was an exemplary wife, daughter, Mom, and friend to many. Her favorite role on this earth, however, was that of GiGi to her grandchildren.
Julie is survived by her husband, Jack; parents: Col (Ret) and Mrs. W. D. Ray of Temple. Her children: T.R. (Dr. Caitlin) Jones of Oxford, AL, Anna (Colton) Norman of Academy, TX, Leah (Daniel) Simmons of Alexandria, AL and Jake (Allie) Goggans of Oxford, AL. Her precious grandchildren are Brantley & Walker, Norman, Bo & Sutton (baby) Goggans and Hayden (Alexis) Simmons. Julie is also survived by a sister, Sallie (Dirk) Davis of Killeen, TX. Not to be forgotten, she leaves her fur baby, Weezey, to take care of Jack in her absence.
Due to God’s grace, she will be loved and cared for eternally by her Savior in Heaven, which serves as comfort and hope to her loved ones and friends she leaves behind.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial gifts in Julie’s name to: Baylor, Scott & White Oncology Department, or The Presbyterian Church of Salado.
Arrangements are being handled by Broecker Funeral Home of Salado, TX. Please sign the guestbook at: broeckerfuneralhome.com