Services for Carla Ross, 64, of Temple, and formerly of Mesquite, will be 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Mrs. Ross died Friday, June 4.
She was born on April 5, 1957, in Indianapolis to Ray and Paula Wise Molenhour. She married Timothy Ross on Aug. 15, 1992, in Waldron, Ind. She graduated from Greensburg High School in Greensburg, Ind. She was a trained electrician and worked for Knauf Insulation of Shelbyville, Ind., retiring after 30 years of service. She was a member of Cornerstone Christian Fellowship in Waldron, where she served as a deacon, elder, counselor and worship team member.
Survivors include her husband of Temple; a son, Steve Molenhour of Killeen; a sister, Dianna Boyer of Martinsville, Ind., and five grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the North Texas Food Bank (ntfb.org).
Visitation will be two hours prior to the service until 5 p.m.