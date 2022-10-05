Billy G.
Leonard, Jr.
April 13, 1958 – October 1, 2022
Billy G. Leonard, Jr., 64, passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Home Place Hospice in Tyler, Texas. A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 8, at 11:00 a.m. at Meadow Oaks Baptist Church, 3001 Meadow Oaks Drive, Temple, Texas, with Pastor Maddie Rarick officiating. Visitation will follow the service.
Billy, or “Dooner”, as he was lovingly known by friends and family, was born in Virginia and grew up in Temple. In Temple, he made lifelong friends and was a star offensive lineman for the Wildcats football team. He completed his undergraduate studies at the University of Texas at Austin and attended UT Law, where he met the love of his life, Toni Lou Baggett. After the two of them wed, they moved to Dallas, where Billy practiced law for many years, primarily with Strasburger & Price, LLP. Billy loved watching football, especially the McKinney High School Lions and the UTSA Roadrunners, teams for which his son, Nate, played. Billy was a devout Christian and lived his life reflecting Christian values. He was a protector and caretaker of his loved ones.
Billy was preceded in death by his wife, Toni Lou Baggett; his father, Bill Leonard, Sr.; and his mother, Edith Leonard.
Billy leaves behind his son, Nate Leonard; wife, Samantha, and their daughter, Clara; sister, Peggy Hudson and husband, Jim, and their daughters, Meredith Hudson, Melinda Nolen, and Laura Madeline Thibault; Toni’s sister, Candace Restrepo and husband, Ron, and their children, David and Patricia; and his aunt, Peggy Leonard Stoker.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our “Tribute Wall” at www.WHBfamily.com.
