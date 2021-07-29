Donna Gail Gadoury
Donna Gail Gadoury, 61, of Weatherford, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, passed from this life early on Sunday, July 25, 2021.
Visitation will be held from 6 until 8 P.M. on Thursday, July 29, 2021 in the Galbreaith Pickard Funeral Chapel, 913 N. Elm Street, in Weatherford. Funeral services celebrating her life will be held at 11 A.M., Friday, July 30, at the funeral home with Graveside Service following at Annetta Cemetery.
Donna was born on July 23, 1960, in McKee, Kentucky, to Odell and Kathleen Smith. On August 26, 1992, she married Peter Gadoury. Donna had 4 children, Mandy, Jason, Chelsea and Joseph whom she cherished. A devout Christian, Donna had a deep love for her Lord Jesus. Donna never missed an opportunity to express her deep faith either through encouragement to others, or through teaching. She enjoyed the outdoors – particularly spending time in the mountains of her native Kentucky; she loved to pick interesting rocks out of the flowing mountain streams. This is where she found her true peace and happiness. Donna was extremely talented and successful in various fields of work that she endeavored throughout her life. She loved animals, particularly her dog - Boomer. She had an impact on the community – particularly helping young people get started in life - and was always willing to help anyone in need. Most of all, Donna cherished time spent with her family and her grandchildren.
Donna is survived by her husband Peter Gadoury; her children, Mandy Dyer and husband Michael, Jason Reynolds, Chelsea Gadoury, and Joseph Gadoury; her grandchildren, Gage Reynolds, Faith Reynolds, and Delaney Dyer; her brothers, Bobby D. Smith, Dewayne Parker, Terry Smith, and Tony Smith; and by her sister, Sherry Parker-Chapman.
In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by her brother Lonnie Ray Smith.
