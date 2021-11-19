Services for John Wesley Mayo Jr., 57, of Temple will be 11 a.m. today at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Redrick Robinson Sr. officiating.
Burial will be in Temple Garden of Memories in Temple.
Mr. Mayo died Monday, Nov. 8, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Sept. 24, 1964, in Temple to Edna Mae Thomas and John Wesley Mayo Sr. He graduated from Temple High School in 1983. He attended St. James United Methodist Church in Temple. He married Melissa Diane Martin on June 23, 1989. He worked in maintenance for Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple for nine years. He served as a coach for the AAYSG Temple Football League for more than 20 years.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; four sons, John Mayo III, Robert Mayo, Rashaad Mayo and Jason Mayo, all of Temple; five daughters, La’Keisha Freeman, Shanora Mc’Millon, Ashley Mayo-Obieke, Courtney Castilleja and Sabrina Gamble, all of Temple; three brothers, Harold E. Curtis and Leon Curtis, both of Temple, and Ronald Jackson of South Carolina; a sister, Sherry Hartsfield of Temple; and 12 grandchildren.