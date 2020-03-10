Services for Juaquin R. Hernandez Sr., 73, of Temple will be 11 a.m. today at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Chris Guillen officiating.
Mr. Hernandez died Monday, March 9, at a local hospital.
He was born April 6, 1946, to Hijinio Sr. and Aurora Resendez Hernandez. He attended school in Troy. He married Alice Fuentes in 1965 in Belton. He worked for O’dell Geer, RW McKinney and TL James. He was a member of Mt. Calvary Church Inc.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Frances; and a great-grandchild.
Survivors include his wife; four children, Juaquin Jr., Angela, Elizabeth and Ana Alicia, all of Temple; six brothers, Hijinio Jr., Guadalupe, Jesse, Joe, Rick and John, all of Temple; a sister, Virginia Ortega of Temple; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.