Ramon “Ray” Morales
Ramon “Ray” Morales, age 96 of San Antonio, peacefully passed from this life Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Franklin Park TPC Parkway of San Antonio. A visitation will start at 10 am at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. There will be a noon graveside service at North Belton Cemetery.
Ray was born on April 11, 1926, in Lajitas to Petra Morales. He was happily married to Mary Arreguin Morales for 50 years. He was CBR trained and proudly retired from the US Army in 1966. Ray enjoyed playing the guitar and stayed busy working outdoors often followed by his beloved dogs. He was great at restoring broken things and bringing them back to life. He loved hunting and fishing along with proudly cooking for his family. Ray had a green thumb producing the most delicious fruits and vegetables that he generously would give to neighbors & family. He nobly and bravely served in the US Army for 20 years during the World War II, Korea, and Vietnam War era. He received the good conduct clasp with 3 bronze loops and the Army Commendation Medal. He was a proud member of the Knights of Columbus. Ray was actively involved in events and activities such as Bingo and the 4th of July parade at the VFW Post 4008. He never met a stranger and truly enjoyed talking to people. He lit up any room with his big, witty personality and entertaining stories. His work ethic could be described as committed, strong, dedicated, and reliable. Ray persevered through various life challenges with heart and grit. He will forever be admired, loved, and missed by many.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents; beloved wife Mary; brothers Paulino and Steve Maldonado; daughter Beatrice “Bea” Sainz.
Those left to cherish his memories are his sister Tommie Maldonado Dickens; son Donnie Morales; granddaughters Mary Moore and husband John, Amanda Morales, Andrea Mote and husband Tony; grandson Jonathan Morales and wife Alicia; great grandchildren Rachel Moore, Ayden Wienholz, Kristen Moore, Kaydence Morales, Juliana Avila, Evan Wienholz, and Aralynn Morales.
The family would like to thank VFW Post 4008 in Belton for hosting his reception, the US Army Color Guard for honoring him at graveside, and all the compassionate staff of Franklin Park Assisted Living/Memory Care facility for the love and care they showed Ray.
Paid Obituary