CAMERON — Services for Enedina Bolivar, 65, of Cameron will be 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Monica Catholic Church in Cameron.
Burial will be in St. Monica’s Cemetery.
Mrs. Bolivar died Saturday, Feb. 12, at a Cameron nursing and rehab center.
She was born May 14, 1956, in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, to Eusebio Velez and Andrea Munoz. She married Lorenzo Bolivar Sr. She was a homemaker, and was a member of St. Monica Catholic Church.
Survivors include her husband of Cameron; three sons, Lorenzo Bolivar Jr., Orlando Bolivar and Ricardo Bolivar, all of Cameron; a daughter, Carolina Bolivar of Elgin; four brothers, Eusebio Velez, Julian Velez, Ramiro Velez and David Velez, all of Laredo; a sister, Alicia Miller of El Paso; and 12 grandchildren.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home of Cameron is in charge of arrangements.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at the church with a rosary at 6 p.m.