Services for Jasmine “Jazzy Boo” Nicole Wilson, 21, of Houston will be 11 a.m. Friday at Eighth Street Baptist Church in Temple with the Rev. Roscoe C. Harrison Jr. officiating.
Burial will be in Garden of Memories Cemetery in Temple.
She died June 19 in Houston.
She was born Dec. 18, 1999, at Fort Hood to Preston Jr. and Lakichia Lavan Wilson. She graduated from Decatur Township School of Excellence in Indianapolis in 2018. She received an associate degree from Ivy Tech Community College in 2019. She worked for AIG Insurance Co. She was a member of Eighth Street Baptist Church in Temple.
Survivors include her father of Dover, Del.; her mother of Temple; and her grandparents, Belinda Martin and Judge Mathis Jr., both of Temple.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Thursday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.