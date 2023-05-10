Rita Ann Alexander Lowrey
It is with great sadness that the family of Rita Ann Alexander Lowrey announces her passing at age 82 on April 30, 2023.
Born in Temple, Texas to Walter and Mattie Alexander, Rita grew up in Central Texas later attending Texas Women’s University on full scholarship to complete her Bachelor of Nursing degree. Always curious and ready to learn more, she continued her studies while working as an RN and earned her Masters of Science degree. Rita used her knowledge in many fields of nursing including emergency room, perioperative, community health and geriatric care. She found the most reward in the later two fields, giving care and support to those who most needed it.
In addition to her professional life, Rita had a rich personal life. She loved music and dancing and had the opportunity to see many famous rock and rollers as they started out on the early 50’s-60’s touring circuit. Family and friends heard the tales of being in the front row at an Elvis concert and happening to be in the right place at the right time to have a cup of coffee with Johnny Cash. While in college, Rita met and married Robert Lowrey. The two settled initially in Baton Rouge and had one daughter. In her later years, Rita moved to Austin to be closer to her daughter and found a new love of football. She watched all levels of games and cheered every team as if they were her own. Rita was also a deeply spiritual person and felt that generosity was the best way to spread the Word. Anyone who spent time around her experienced her willingness to give a hand or a shoulder to cry on at any time.
Rita is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Pegine and William Anderson who miss her deeply. She dearly loved her many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews from El Paso. They will all remember her many funny stories and that she loved to laugh with them.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to AGE of Central Texas in her honor. Rita’s ashes will be scattered in a wildflower meadow to allow her to be part of the natural world she loved.
Paid Obituary