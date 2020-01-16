BELTON — Services for Troy Donivan Oestreich, 51, of Harker Heights will be 2 p.m. Sunday in Bluffton Cemetery with the Rev. Patricia G. Warden officiating.
Mr. Oestreich died Thursday, Jan. 9, at his residence.
He was born to June 12, 1968, in Llano. He worked in construction. He was a member of Nolanville Methodist Church.
Survivors include his spouse, Oscar Eugene Ratliff Jr. of Harker Heights; his father, Gerald Oestreich of Odessa; his mother, Kathy Mudd of Bluffton; his grandmother, Bonnie Dann of Bluffton; a son, Colin Ratliff of Austin; a daughter, Chelsea Posey of Burnet; four siblings, Kenneth Oestreich and David Oestreich, both of Llano, Stacy Shafer of Colorado and Kevin Oestreich of Dallas; and two grandchildren.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton is in charge of arrangements.