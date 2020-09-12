Monroe Jahns
Monroe Jahns, 92, of Houston, died Monday, September 7, 2020, at his residence. Services will be held on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Westphalia Parish Hall. Visitation will be held from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m.
Monroe was born May 16, 1928 in Seguin, Texas to Gus and Anna Sitz Jahns. The family moved to Rosebud, Texas where Monroe graduated from Rosebud High School in 1945. He attended Texas A&M University (then College), graduating in 1949 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. After graduation Monroe spent three years in the U. S. Army as a First Lieutenant with the Army Corp of Engineers, serving in Korea during the war.
In 1954 Monroe married Ruth Marie Beach, and the couple moved to Dallas, Texas where he worked as an Engineer for Texas Power and Light Company and Temco Aircraft Corporation. In 1961, Monroe enrolled in the University of Texas at Austin where he earned an M. A. and a Ph. D. in Physics. During their time in Austin, Ruth and Monroe had two children – Teresa Marie Jahns and Joseph Vincent Jahns.
After teaching Physics at Sam Houston State University, Monroe and his family moved to Houston, Texas in 1968 where he began a twenty year career as a Nuclear Physicist at M. D. Anderson Hospital.
Monroe loved music and dancing, especially to traditional German and Czech folk music. Ruth and Monroe spent many weekends singing and dancing with friends at German and Czech halls throughout central Texas. He was an active member of the Houston Liederkranz singing group, and played the accordion, guitar, and tuba. Monroe also played bass horn as a member of the Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band during his time at A&M.
Monroe was an avid designer, builder, and carpenter. In retirement, he built his family residence in Houston and much of the furniture in the home.
Monroe is survived by his wife Ruth, sister Cora Mae Sell, daughter Teresa, son Joseph, daughter in law Kathy Jahns, son in law Hagen Hottmann, his four grandchildren Natasha Hottmann, Karl Hottmann, Kent Hottmann, and Dean Hottmann, and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to UNICEF (www.unicefusa.org).
Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud is in charge of arrangements.
Paid Obituary