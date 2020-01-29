A Mass of Christian Burial for Mary Margaret “Meg” Grignon Tormey, 88, of Temple will be 11:30 a.m. today at St. Luke Catholic Church in Temple with the Rev. John Guzaldo officiating.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mrs. Tormey died Saturday, Jan. 25, at a local care center.
She was born May 4, 1931, in Milwaukee, Wis., to Mary Haggerty and Gaston Grignon. She married Dr. Albert R. Tormey Jr. on Jan. 29, 1955. In 1969, she was selected to be on the advisory board and building committee of a new parish in Temple, St. Luke Catholic Church. She was a member of St. Luke’s Women’s Society and Roncalli, a study club for Catholic women parishioners.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include two sons, Pat Tormey and Mark Tormey; two daughters, Margaret Tormey Harwell and Barbara Tormey Zettel; eight grandchildren: and two great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to any charity; St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; Temple Ronald McDonald House, 2415 S. 47th St., Temple, TX 76504; or St. Luke Catholic Church, 2807 Oakdale Drive, Temple, TX 76502
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.