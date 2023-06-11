Albert “Alby” Earl Lee
On the morning of May 28, 2023, Albert “Alby” Earl Lee passed away at the age of 35.
Albert was born at Fairchild Air Force Base, WA on March 10, 1988, though he spent most of his life in Temple, TX. In 2008, he joined the United States Marine Corps where he served honorably for eight years. Albert welcomed his eldest son, Henry, in 2013, and his twins, Kennleigh and Kannon, in 2017.
He is survived by his children Henry, Kennleigh, and Kannon, his parents Patricia and Charleton, his sisters Kathleen, Athena-Rose, and IsMay.
A public military honors memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, June 16, 2023, at the Central Texas State Veteran’s Cemetery in Killeen, TX.
Arrangements by the Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple, TX.
Paid Obituary