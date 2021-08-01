Services for Clarence Albin Stastny, 93, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Harper-Talasek Funeral home in Temple.
Mr. Stastny died Thursday, July 29.
He was born June 26, 1928, to John and Francis Stastny in Bell County. He married Malena Mae Lacy on June 19, 1956. He worked at Empire Seed and Temple Cotton Compress. He was a member of Bethel Assembly of God in Temple. He was an Army veteran having served in the Korea War from 1950 to 1952.
Survivors include his wife; and a sister, Dorothy Lightfoot.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday the funeral home.