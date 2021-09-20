Services for John Bryant Mayo, 55, of Rogers will be 11 a.m. Friday at Temple Bible Church.
Mr. Mayo died Sunday, Sept. 19, at his residence.
He was born January 24, 1966, in Pampa to Kelley Mack and Nancy Carey Mayo. He received his bachelor’s degree in accounting from Texas Tech University in 1989, and his master’s degree from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in 1995. He was employed with Omega Builders in Temple. He was a member of Temple Bible Church.
Survivors include his wife of 18 years, Nikki Mayo; four sons, Collin Mayo, Jason Mayo, Colton Mayo and Colton Magana; his mother; and six grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Central Texas Youth Service, 204 N. East St., Suite A, Belton, TX 76513; Temple Bible Church, 3205 Oakview Drive, Temple, TX 76502; or to Bell County Sheriff’s Organization, P.O. Box 1563, Belton, Texas 76513
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Temple Bible Church.