ROSEBUD — Services for Doroteo Montez Jr., 74, of Fort Worth, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Ann Catholic Church in Rosebud with the Rev. John Kelley officiating.
Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery.
Mr. Montez died Sunday, Feb. 19.
He was born Feb. 19, 1949, to Doroteo and Thomasa Alonzo Montez Sr. in Cameron. He married Janie Padilla on Oct. 12, 1968. He worked as an aircraft mechanic for Dallas Airmotive in Irving. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Fort Worth.
Survivors include his wife, Janie Montez; two sons, Ricky Montez, and Daniel Montez; four brothers, Joe Montez, Arthur Montez, Leo Montez, and John Montez; three sisters, Eva Gonzalez, Lupe Montez, and Rosie Garcia; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Monday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud.