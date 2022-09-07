William George (Bill) Messer
William George (Bill) Messer 88 of Little River Texas, born 11/3/33 in Temple Texas, passed away peacefully Wednesday 8/17 at his home with family.
His Parents were William Raymond Messer and Leona Sissom Messer
After his service in the USAF, he was an accountant for George Mitchell Oil in Houston and a volunteer at the Harris County Sherriff’s Dept. Years later moved back home to the Little River Academy area where he started his own plumbing business then became a building contractor.
Bill is survived by his wife Earlene Messer and four children, Billie (Bino) Messer, Roxie Hill, Raymond Dennis Messer and Wanda (Meme) Hickson along with their mother Nell White Messer, all of Little River Academy / Sparks area. He also has a stepdaughter Robin Ford of Lincoln, Ill. He was blessed with five grandchildren, three step grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and one great, great granddaughter. He had two brothers and one sister, Raymond B Messer, Bobby Lynn Messer and Patsy Rhodes.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Bobby L Messer and Raymond B Messer.
Private memorial will be held at a later date at Wilson Valley Cemetery.
We miss you Daddy.
