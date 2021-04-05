ROCKDALE — Services for Sherry Dale Finch, 73, of Rockdale will be 3 p.m. Tuesday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale with the Rev. William Plotts officiating.
Mrs. Finch died Friday, April 2, at her residence.
She was born March 7, 1948, in Statesville, N.C., to John Otto and Clara Tandy Perry Tesh. She married Nelard Mardies Finch on Nov. 3, 1990, in Rockdale. She was a hairstylist.
Survivors include her husband; four sons, Billy Morsko, Cole Rogers, Ryan Peikert and Cody Finch; two daughters, Jonilyn Moore and Nicki Castaneda; a brother, Barry Tesh; a sister, Karen King; 19 grandchildren; and 30 great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Rockdale Animal Shelter.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at the funeral home.