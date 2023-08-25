Gene Allison Calhoun
Gene entered this world 9/25/1943, and passed through Heaven’s gates 08/11/2023.
He was born in San Antonio but moved with his parents to pursue numerous adventures. One of his favorites was when they bought a bait camp in Bay City, TX where he helped maintain a few john boats, helped to catch and sell bait, shrimp and fish. It was the beginning of a lifelong love of the water and fishing.
Eventually they moved to Houston where his parents bought a cafe and again Gene was given many chores to help run the restaurant. He learned many life skills over the course of his life and grew into the tall, slim, handsome man with a quick smile, lots of energy and a love and closeness with his family.
Gene attended and graduated from Cyfair high school in Houston.
Gene married Erin and together they had Cherrise. With his second wife, Vicky, they had Allison (Calhoun) Dover, and then Jason Wade Calhoun.
He soon went to work for his Uncle Ray in a shop where they gold plated computer boards but this was not to be Gene’s calling. He was drawn to the electrician trade and before long, founded his own company, Jason Electric, where he prospered during the years before the economy went south and residential building came to a standstill. He had to let his employees go, and he bravely strapped on his tools and finished all the projects that he did have left.
He then moved into commercial electrical work where he was respected and admired and he taught many a helper how to do the job right and move up the ranks.
During the years described above, Gene fell in love with East Bay off of Bolivar peninsula in Galveston County and spent many a weekend and vacation there.
In 1997 he met his wife, Brenda, through her step-daughter Samantha and best friend Diane and the first time Gene took her to East Bay she also fell in love with the area, especially the magical road, North Redfish, on Stingaree Canal.
When Gene and Brenda married in 1998, he became a loving father to her two children, David and Cara, and they welcomed many grandchildren and great-grandchildren into their lives and their hearts over the 25 years they were married.
Eventually, they were able to sell their house in Houston and move to Crystal Beach fulltime when Gene retired from electrical work. They built a house on North Redfish and had many friends and relatives visit there. Gene continued to do all manner of projects for the people at the bay and they made many friends with whom they still stay in touch.
Hurricane Ike was the last hurricane to chase them inland, and they decided to stay in Central Texas where Brenda’s parents lived.
Camping with their travel trailer was one of the highlights of their retirement years and they continued to visit Bolivar Peninsula and fish for the mighty redfish. They also loved their camping trips to the hill country, west Texas and east Texas.
He is survived by his loving wife and best friend Brenda Andes Calhoun, and their Sister-in-law Sharon Ann Calhoun. He is also survived by his children Cherrise Lacy and Rick, the father of their children; Allison Dover and husband Jeffery; Jason Calhoun and wife Jennifer; David Murray and wife Katie; and Cara Poulton and Matt, the father of their children.
His grandchildren include Stormey Lacy and partner Briana Miranda; Ryver Lacy; Coletin Dover and wife Jordan; Camryn Dover and fiancé Raymond; Jordyn Calhoun; Noah Calhoun; Megan Roman and husband, Matt; Brenna Murray; Jillian Murray and fiancé Aidan; Ryann Dempsey and husband Conner.
His great grandchildren include Braelyn Kay Fawell; Bellamy Cher Fawell; Emma Lynn Dover; Gage Lloyd Dover; Raymond J. Harris V (RJ); Madeline Claire Poulton; Harrison David Poulton; Mila Isabele Roman; Ari Nicholas Roman; Luca David Roman.
Nephews and Nieces include Scott Anthony Calhoun & wife Zelda; Shay Alan Calhoun & husband Kirksey Gregg; Sharla Anne Gonzalez.
He was predeceased by Parents Lem Calhoun and Clara Bell; Brother Charles Calhoun; sister-in-law Gail Andes; Brother Ray J. Schaumleffel and Nephew Stephen Autry Calhoun.
There are too many friends to name but all the well wishes and heartfelt condolences being sent truly lift the spirits of Brenda and the rest of the family.
In lieu of flowers we encourage you to donate in Gene’s name to your church or favorite charity.
Memorial service will be at 11:00 AM, Saturday, August 26th, at 1st Christian Church, Temple, TX with lunch to follow.
Rest in peace, good and faithful servant.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.
