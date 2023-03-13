Services for Annie Maud Knight Ferguson, 85, of Belton will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Temple with C.E. Maze officiating.
Burial will be in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Ferguson died Thursday, March 2, at a Temple nursing home.
She was born Oct. 18, 1937, to Dave and Tina Powers Knight in Belton. She graduated from Harris High School in Belton. She married Lee Ferguson on March 4, 1969. She worked as a bank teller for People’s National Bank and Texana National Bank, both in Belton, for many years. She also worked at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor for several years. She was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church, where she was a member of the Combined Choir and served as deaconess.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and a grandchild.
Survivors include a son, Leland Ferguson of Temple; a daughter, Kimberly Ferguson Kelly of Belton; and four grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. Wednesday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.