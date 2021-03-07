BELTON — Services for Antonio “Pinke” Salazar, 66, of Belton will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Christ the King Catholic Church with the Rev. Sang officiating.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Mr. Salazar died Wednesday, March 3, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Nov. 10, 1954, in Robstown to Antonio C. and Eloisa Alejandro Salazar. He married Santa Garza on Jan, 19, 1980, in Robstown. He worked for Tru MH. He was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church.
Survivors include his wife; two sons, Alex Salazar of Temple and Isaac Salazar of Belton; a daughter, Veronica Gutierrez of Belton; two brothers, Hector Salazar of Corpus Christi and Juan Salazar of Robstown; two sisters, Mary Lou Vela of Corpus Christi and Leonarda Salazar-Rangel of Robstown; and seven grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton; a rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.