Clayton R. Brown
Clayton R. Brown, age 93, died December 17, 2022. He was born October 30, 1929, in Akron, Ohio, the youngest child of the late L. Herbert and Olga Mae Brown. Mr. Brown grew up in Elmira, NY.
Following an Honorable Discharge from the USN, he moved to Bethesda, MD where he met and married Alice Burdick on April 7, 1951. They resided in Germantown, MD for 34 years while he worked in Washington D.C. for the C&P /Bell Atlantic Telephone Company, retiring as Manager-Security in 1985. Following retirement from C&P /Bell Atlantic telephone company, Clayton proudly served his country consulting for the FBI. Having lived a few years in Conway, SC, they settled in Greenwood, SC in 2005 where his wife Alice passed away in 2007. In 2008, he married Jerrilynn Blalock Shoaf, and he moved to Belton, TX where both have resided since.
Clayton was a kind, gentle, and loving husband, father, and friend. He often referred to himself as “just a simple little guy.” He was known to whistle a good tune, quote Reader’s Digest jokes, and stoke a good hot fire. He enjoyed planning, cruising, and world travel. He loved playing ping-pong, ballroom dancing, spoiling his dog, and camping in his RV.
Clayton is survived by his wife Jerrilynn. He is also survived by his daughter, Deborah Brown of Germantown, MD; a daughter, Patricia Brown of San Diego, CA; and a son; James Brown and wife Anna of Bar Harbor, MA, two stepdaughters; Rhonda McCarthy and husband Kevin, Lorraine Kadish and husband Howard and three grandsons, Nathan Stroud, Ian Kadish and Lane Kadish; two brothers, Carlton and Marvin; two sisters, Dolores and Loretta and his first wife Alice predeceased Mr. Brown.
A remembrance memorial is planned for January 6th and 7th, 2023 from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home, 3110 Airport Road, Temple, TX.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, family and friends wishing to honor Clayton’s memory may make a memorial contribution to Shriner’s Children’s Hospital, Doctors Without Borders, or The Salvation Army.
