Services for Ahmad Hassain Abdullah, 92, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Tuesday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Abdullah died Thursday, May 20, at a Temple nursing home.
He was born June 28, 1928, in Mt. Clemens, Mich., to Horton and Maggie Peoples. He served in the U.S. Army. He worked for Chrysler Corp.
He was preceded in death by six children, Horton, Jethro, Dallas, Burnie, Curtis and Barbera Jean.
Survivors include four sons, Calvin Wesley Peoples, Pete Peoples, Russell Peoples and Ahmad Abdullah; six daughters, Hortinna Ordella Marks, Kenya Peoples, Durinia Banks, Rashidah Williams, Khalilah Sabir and Ayesha Boyd; 42 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Heart of Texas Hospice at 844-590-9763.
Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.