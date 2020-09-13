Donness Shine, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away peacefully on September 9, 2020
Donness was born on February 9, 1925 to Jenness and Donald Balch in Abilene Texas. She graduated from Abilene High School then went on to Hardin Simmons College.
She met the love of her life, Harold Joseph Shine, in Abilene and they were married on August 10, 1949. The couple, along with their young son David, moved to Temple in 1951 to open a new facility for Western Hatcheries. They settled in a quaint neighborhood on a cul-de-sac where she quickly adapted to being a mother, wife, and homemaker. They welcomed their son Danny and daughter Leslie soon after.
Tragically, Harold died of a heart attack in December 1957. Knowing she had three small children to raise, with little time to waste, she pulled herself up and went to work. Her transformation from housewife to breadwinner, and dual role parent, is a testament of the strong character and discipline she displayed throughout her life. While raising a family, she went back to college to finish her degree in education from Mary Hardin Baylor and taught 4th grade at Jefferson Elementary and science at Lamar Junior High for many years.
After raising her children, she reinvented herself again becoming a custom home builder. With her knack for design and efficiency, she was able to make a fine living for many years. Her tag line was “Building homes with a woman’s touch”.
She was a faithful, long-time member of The First United Methodist Church, and the Dawson Sunday School Class.
She had a great love for gardening which started as a young girl when her father helped her plant a little garden of her own. She was a member of The Temple Garden Club for many years serving as Horticulture Chairman and later became a Master Gardener of Bell County.
Donness was a life-long learner. She always had strong curiosity and interest in science, travel and her family. She cherished her many travels with family and friends. A summer spent in Queretaro Mexico studying Anthropology was a special experience, as was the summer she spent in Colorado studying Geology.
Donness is survived by her children, Harold David Shine and wife Harlene, Joseph Daniel Shine and wife Vickie, Leslie Shine Kennedy and husband John; Grandchildren Ashley (Shawn), Elizabeth (Robert), Kala (Ryan), Hunter (Rachel), Erin (Alan), Sarah Jane (Paul); and seven great grandchildren.
We wish to thank her many caregivers from Tender Mercies and Amedisys Hospice who compassionately and tirelessly cared for her over the past many months.
Gravesite services will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 3:00PM. Hillcrest Cemetery.
In lieu of customary remembrances, donations can be made:
ALS Texas Chapter www.alsa-texas.org
Methodist Children’s Home
Cure Alzheimer’s Fund www.curealz.org
