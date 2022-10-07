Services for Hazel M. Cobb, 96, of Waco will be 10 a.m. Monday at Caver Park Baptist Church in Waco with the Rev. Gaylon Foreman officiating.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Subscribe for as little as $4
to continue reading.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
Services for Hazel M. Cobb, 96, of Waco will be 10 a.m. Monday at Caver Park Baptist Church in Waco with the Rev. Gaylon Foreman officiating.
Burial will be in Doris Miller Cemetery in Waco.
Ms. Cobb died Friday, Sept. 30, in McGregor.
She was born Aug. 1, 1926, in Asa to Jacob and Pleasant Matthews. She attended and graduated from A.J. Moore High School of Waco in 1944. She did domestic work. She was a member of Carver Park Baptist Church for numerous years.
She was preceded in death by two daughters, Shirley Ruth Thompson and Jessie Webb; a son Willie Ray Cobb; and three grandchildren.
Survivors include two sons, Alvin Cobb of Belton and Noah Cobb of Temple; a daughter, Beverly Ann Jones of Galveston; and 12 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. Monday at the church.
Don D. Summers Funeral Chapel of Temple in charge.