March 9, 1930
– January 5, 2021
Manuel Gauna, Sr., 90, of Rotan, Texas passed away Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at Silver Spring Health and Rehabilitation Center in Abilene.
Visitation will be Tuesday, January 12, 2021 from 4:00 - 6:30 PM at Weathersbee-Ray Funeral Home in Rotan. Funeral services will be Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 10:00 AM at the funeral home chapel with Pastor Eddie Puga of Iglesia Bautista Ambler, Abilene, Texas officiating. Burial will be at Belvieu Cemetery in Rotan directed by Weathersbee-Ray Funeral Home.
Born March 9, 1930 in Abilene, Manuel was one of 16 children born to the late Candido and Florinda (Gonzales) Gauna.
He married Elena L. Martinez on August 22, 1959 in Rotan, Texas where they lived for many years.
Manuel is survived by his sister, Maria; sons Manuel Gauna, Jr. (Laura), Victoriano Samuel Gauna, David Pablo Gauna, Roberto Abel Gauna; five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren, all of Abilene; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Blas, Pablo, Gerardo, Eugenio, Ramon, Francisco, Candido, Jr. and Edward Ray; sisters, Cipriana, Angela, Elizabeth, Martha, Isabel, and Florinda.
Pallbearers will be David Gauna, Roberto Gauna, Manuel Gauna, James Gauna, Devin Hickle, and Carlos Tornero.
The family of Manuel Gauna, Sr. wishes to extend our sincere thanks to his caregivers and nurses of Silver Spring Nursing Home, Stacy Hurter, McKenna Scarborough, Ann Lacy, Tabitha Howard, Taryn Shoemaker, and Talitha Amezquita.
