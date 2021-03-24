BELTON — Services for Randy Roberts, 60, of Troy will be 11 a.m. Saturday in North Belton Cemetery with Rob and Rebecca Worthy officiating.
Mr. Roberts died Jan. 16 at a Temple hospital.
He was born Oct. 5, 1960, in Texas to Thomas Lee and Violet Marie Cunningham Roberts. He married Cherylene Cagalj on March 26, 1986. He owned RBCJ Trucking.
Survivors include a son, Bryan Roberts of Cego; four sisters, Nelda Roberts, Janice Foster, Dolores Farmer and Lisa Welch; and a grandchild.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.