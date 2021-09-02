CAMERON — Services for Ashley Nicole Molina Hernandez, 24, of Taylor will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery.
Mrs. Hernandez died Saturday, Aug. 28, in a Round Rock hospital.
She was born Nov. 23, 1996, in San Antonio to Rene and Lydia Verastegui Molina. She married Mark Anthony Hernandez. She was a homemaker.
Survivors include her husband of Taylor; a daughter, Scarlet Grace Hernandez of Taylor; her parents of Cameron; four grandparents, Cristobal and Pearl Vielma of Cameron, and Luis Verastegui and Rene Molina Sr., both of San Antonio; two brothers, Rene Edward Molina of Georgetown and Zachery Ryan Molina of Austin; and two sisters, Mercedeann Molina of Taylor and Erica Celeste Farmer of Pflugerville.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.