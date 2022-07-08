Services for Mildred “Mickey” Arnold, 94, of Buckholts will be 11 a.m. July 23 at Hope Lutheran Church in Buckholts.
Mrs. Arnold died Thursday, July 7, at her residence.
She was born Sept. 17, 1927, in Hamilton County to Clarence Schrank and Hattie Schneider. She had lived Buckholts since 1944. She graduated from Buckholts High School. She attended Hope Lutheran Church in Buckholts for 77 years. She married Doyal Arnold on Oct. 25, 1947, in Milam County. She worked most of her life as a farmer and housewife. She was a member of the Buckholts Betterment Association.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include a daughter, Joyce Arnold of Buckholts; a son, Kenneth Arnold of Buckholts; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.