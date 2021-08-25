ROSEBUD — Services for Evelyn Tindle, 95, of Athens, will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Powers Chapel Cemetery near Rosebud.
Mrs. Tindle died Tuesday, Aug. 24, in an Athens assisted living center.
She was born Sept. 10, 1925, near Lott to John and Emma Pomykal Sibley. She graduated from Lott High School and received a degree in nursing from Baylor University. She married Welmer Crites, Earl Lilley, and Ralph Tindle. She worked at Providence Hospital, the Waco VA hospital, and was the director of nursing at a nursing home in Newark. She volunteered at the Athens Food Pantry and was a member of St. Edwards Catholic Church in Athens.
She was preceded in death by her husbands and a stepson, Patrick Lilley.
Survivors include a son, Tom Crites of Pittsburg, Calif.; a step-son, Frank Tindle of Belton; a step-daughter, Bonnie Repp of Lott; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to St. Edward Catholic Church, 800 East Tyler Street, Athens, TX 75751
Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud is in charge of arrangements.