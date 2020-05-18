BELTON — A Mass of Christian Burial for Robert Vasquez, 60, of Belton will be 1 p.m. today at Christ the King Catholic Church in Belton with the Rev. Sang officiating.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Mr. Vasquez died Wednesday, May 13, at his residence.
He was born Sept. 19, 1959, in Belton to Frank and Rosa Rendon Vasquez. He graduated from Belton High School in 1979. He attended a technical college. He was a mechanic.
Survivors include two sons, Jeremy Vasquez and Christopher Vasquez, both of Belton; a daughter, Marissa Vasquez of Austin; three brothers, Frank Vasquez, Daniel Vasquez and Johnny Vasquez; two sisters, Amelia Torres and Gracie Vasquez; and a grandchild.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.