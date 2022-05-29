BELTON — Services for Autumn Rayne Overbey, 1-day-old, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Hillcrest Cemetery with the Rev. H.K. Ballard officiating.
Autumn died Thursday, May 26.
She was born Thursday, May 26, to Aaron James Overbey and Lindsey Erann Byrd.
Survivors include her parents; her grandparents, J.D. Bowling of Missouri, Angela Scholz of Oklahoma, David Mitcham of Temple and Lisa Myhre of Moffat; and seven siblings.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton is in charge of arrangements.