Services for Shirley Ann Stefka Purser, 87, of Tulsa, Okla., and formerly of Hilltop Lakes will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Hilltop Lakes Chapel in Hilltop Lakes.
Burial will be 2 p.m. Saturday in Bellwood Memorial Park Cemetery in Temple.
Mrs. Purser died Monday, July 3, at her home in Tulsa, Okla.
She was born July 31, 1935, in Temple to Henry Adolf and Sydonia Marie Sladvonik Stefka. She married Gordon C. Purser on June 10, 1955. She was a member of Temple Brethren Church, where she taught Sunday school. She began work at the Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center in Temple in 1967. She worked in the radiology department and retired as the administrative officer for the chief of surgical services in 1994. She also served as the secretary for the Hilltop Lakes Volunteer Fire Department for five years. She was a member of the Texas Laureate Eta Beta of Beta Sigma Phi, where she served as president twice, vice president and corresponding secretary. She also was elected as woman of the year three times, was a Valentine sweetheart twice, and received the Order of the Rose. She was also a member of Hilltop Lakes Chapel and served on the Hill Top Lakes Chapel Ladies Auxiliary.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and an infant daughter, Renee.
Survivors include a son, Gordon Henry Purser; two grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Human Society.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple and Cozart Funeral Home in Normangee are in charge of arrangements.