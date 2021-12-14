Private services are planned for Joseph “Sonny” John Grzybowski III, 80, of Temple.
Burial will be in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Grzybowski died Saturday, Dec. 11, at a Temple hospital.
He was born March 29, 1941 in Marquette, Mich., to Amelia Lusardi and Joseph John Grzybowski II. He graduated from Bark River High School in Bark River, Mich. He joined the Army and served for many years. He married Maxine “Mickey” Elizabeth Artman in 1966 in Bark River, and she preceded him in death on Aug. 27. He was a member of the American Legion Post No. 438 in Michigan. The couple lived in Michigan for 25 years until moving to Temple in 1989. He attended church at St. Luke Catholic Church in Temple.
Survivors include three sons, John Grzybowski and Jerry Grzybowski, both of Temple, and James Grzybowski of Morgan’s Point Resort; a sister, Patricia Taylor; nine grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.