Ann Marie Paruzinski
Ann Marie Paruzinski, age 69 of Belton, passed from this life Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at Baylor Scott & White hospital in Temple. Funeral Services will be held at 10 am Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at Christ the King Catholic Church in Belton with Father Sang officiating. Burial will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Cyclone, Texas following the Mass.
Ann Marie was born on March 15, 1953, to John J. and Anna Maria (Matl) Paruzinski in Ft. Hood, Texas. She loved her family and friends, especially her best friend and “adopted sister”, Sharon Moore (who preceded her in death last August). Ann Marie loved going shopping, eating out, going to U.M.H.B. Crusader football games, and watching tv. She graduated from U.M.H.B. She was a legal secretary, and a mortgage loan processor at SPJST for 45 years. Ann Marie loved animals and always had a dog or cat. She was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church in Belton.
Ann Marie was preceded in death by her parents.
Those left to honor and cherish her memories are her brothers, John J. Paruzinski, Jr. and wife, Charlotte; and Jerry Paruzinski and wife, Andrea; nephews, John, James, and Joseph Paruzinski; niece, Elizabeth Paruzinski; great nephew, Harrison Paruzinski; and great niece, Chasity Paruzinski.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the doctors and nurses at Baylor Scott & White hospital, who supported Ann Marie at her hour of need.
A time of visitation will be held from 5-7 pm with a rosary recited at 6 pm Monday, October 3, 2022, at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton.
