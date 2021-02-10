Linda “Elane” Franklin McBride, 55, of Temple died Tuesday, Feb. 9, at a Temple hospital.
Services are pending with Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.
Updated: February 10, 2021 @ 5:52 am
