CAMERON — Services for Jose Roberto “Beto” Ibarra, 64, of Rosebud will be 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Monica Catholic Church in Cameron.
Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Rosebud.
Mr. Ibarra died Thursday, Jan. 6, at a Waco hospital.
He was born Jan. 5, 1958, in Mexico to Eluterio and Manuela Aldaba Ibarra. He was a rancher and farmer.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Amy Ibarra.
Survivors include his wife, Juanita “Janie” Medrano; a son, Larry Ibarra of Belton; a daughter, Emily Laticia Ibarra of Belton; two brothers, Maurio Ibarra of Branchville and Victorio Ibarra of Nashua, N.H.; a sister, Maria Portillo of Waco; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home of Cameron is in charge of arrangements.
A rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.