Christine “Chrissy” Lynn DuCap-Dumdie
Christine “Chrissy” Lynn DuCap-Dumdie, 49 of Temple, Texas passed away loved and with family at her side on February 16, 2020.
Born April 6, 1970 in Xenia, Ohio, she was the daughter of Carol and Steve Murabito and the late David DuCap.
Christine attended Lake Forest High School and completed her Respiratory Therapy degree at Tacoma Community College. She treasured her children and being a homemaker more than any other job. Christine loved to serve others through her joy of cooking and witnessing for Christ. She was passionate about nature and animals. Mom enjoyed family time, including crafting with her grandbabies, riding horses, embroidering /sewing and watching movies. Christine gave freely of her time to support others in their time of need. She touched so many lives. Her love will live forever in all of our hearts, while she rests in the arms of Jesus.
Christine is survived by her daughters Brittani Baker (Andy) and Claire Dumdie; son Tylor Greenly. Parents Carol Murabito (Steve). Grandchildren Colin, Emalin, and Lilian Baker. Sister Tracy Zook (Ed); nieces Courtney and Katie Zook, great-nephew Bronson; aunts Lin McCracken and Dee DuCap; uncles Dave (Sue) Dixon and Richard Dixon.
Viewing scheduled for Thursday, February 20 from 6-8 pm. Funeral services Friday, February 21 at noon. Both will be held at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home, 3220 S 31st St, Temple, TX 76502
Christine was passionate about God’s work. She was actively involved in supporting Christian medical charities. In lieu of flowers she would have wanted donations to prostheticpromisesforhim.org
Paid Obituary