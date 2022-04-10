Services for Margaret Lenora Hain Wilkerson, 95, of Midland will be 10 a.m. Monday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Mrs. Wilkerson died Tuesday, March 29, in Temple.
She was born May 17, 1926, in Missouri to John and Eunice Hain. She married Carroll Cleveland Wilkerson in 1945. She was a member of Crestview Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband; two sons, Thomas Lee Wilkerson and John William Wilkerson; and a daughter, Margaret Carol Wilkerson.
Survivors include two grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.