Services for Mary Lynn “Sissy” Mitchell, 77, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. S.C. Rhodes officiating.
Ms. Mitchell died Sunday, Dec. 15, at her residence.
She was born April 6, 1942, in Temple to Annie B. Jones Wade and A.J. Mayes. She attended Temple public schools. She was a member of Greater Zion Temple Church of God in Christ in Temple.
Survivors include nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 2-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home; a wake will begin at 6 p.m.