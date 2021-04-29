SALADO — Services for Victoria Lorraine Sprague-Jones, 54, of Salado will be 11 a.m. today in Calverton National Cemetery in Calverton, N.Y.
Mrs. Sprague-Jones died Tuesday, April 6, at her residence.
She was born March 15, 1947, to Frederick St. George Sprague and Charlotte Lorraine Ziegler in Jamaica, Queens borough, New York. She attended Greenport High School on Long Island, graduating in 1966. She married Walter Gartside Jones III on Oct. 29, 1967. She worked as a nurse at Greenport Hospital. She had been a resident of Salado for two years.
Survivors include her husband; a son, Thomas M. Jones; a daughter, Stacymarie Jones; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital at donors@stjude.org, or by calling 800-478-5833.
Broecker Funeral Home of Salado is in charge of arrangements.