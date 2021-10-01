Milton Zavodny
Milton O. Zavodny, 92, passed away peacefully at home in Rogers, Texas, on Monday, September 27, 2021.
The family will be accepting visitors at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home, 14 West Barton Avenue in Temple, on Friday, October 1, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. A celebration of life will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, October 2, at 10 a.m. with Chaplain Gary Baxley officiating. Graveside service will follow at Seaton Cemetery in Seaton.
Milton was born in Cyclone, Texas, to the late Joseph Frank Zavodny of Polanka, Moravia, Czech Republic, and Lydia (Bartos) Zavodny of Fayette County, Texas. He was a resident of the East Bell County area for his entire life. Milton, who was also known as “Fuzzy” to many of his friends and “Uncle Fuzzy” to family members, was a young boy with a zest for life. As a child, he attended several rural schools in East Bell County, including Rogers. His father passed away when he was only 12 years old. He stepped up and spent many hours working on the family farm while learning and experiencing hard work and family values.
On November 7, 1953, in Temple, Milton officially made Martha Schiller “his girl.” The newlywed couple settled outside of Rogers to build a home, farm, and family together that would eventually include twin daughters, Debbie and Faye. Milton was always proud of the fact that he had twins — and baby Melanie 16 years later.
He worked for Mobil Oil Company in Rogers, McCelvey and Moore Oil Company in Temple, and Lamberth Oil Company in Temple delivering gas products to farmers and businesses throughout Bell and surrounding counties. After 40 years in the fuel industry, he retired in 1993 but later joined the team at Dillard’s Department Store where he stayed active participating in the joy of helpfulness. His service did not go unnoticed as he treasured his 10-year service award for his excellent workmanship. He enjoyed his occupations, not only providing for his family, but getting to meet many people who became lifelong friends.
His other love was the acres of land he farmed, producing fields of beautiful cotton, corn, and maize. He worked on old tractors and trucks. He could fix and build just about anything. He was passionate about raising animals – especially pigs that would go on to win awards for youth at county shows. Gardening was also evident in his love for fresh fruits and vegetables as Martha loved canning their delicious produce. His favorite pastimes included spending time outdoors, fishing, hunting, family trips to the Texas coast, and later enjoying his two grandchildren. He also loved the Dallas Cowboys and the Rogers Eagles.
He was active in his daughters’ lives, attending football games and other extracurricular activities. He always lent a helping hand to friends, neighbors, and family. His loyalty, honesty, and kindness remained throughout his life.
Milton was a 76-year member of SPJST Lodge 24, Cyclone (Flag Hall). He volunteered his time and talents on committees and working at events and fundraisers. He also served as a local lodge sales representative and trustee and a delegate to state conventions. He assisted with youth projects, holiday events, and parades. Milton participated in state domino and horseshoe tournaments and won several awards. He received the Lifetime Achiever Award in 2003 for loyal service and dedication to SPJST.
He was proud of his Czech heritage, and he stayed true to it by speaking the Czech language with family and friends – and especially with daughter Melanie over the past few years. He listened to Czech music, sang Czech songs, and read Czech books and the Věstník faithfully. He also fluently spoke Spanish and enjoyed listening to Spanish music.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Martha (Schiller) Zavodny in 2020; brother Alfred Zavodny in 1915; an infant brother in 1916; brother Joe Lee Zavodny in World War II in 1944; brother Jerry Zavodny in 2001; sister Lillian Mikulec in 2013; and sister Henrietta Slavik in 2015.
To cherish his memory, Milton leaves daughter Faye Hudson and son-in-law Carroll of Robinson; daughter Debbie Veselka and son-in-law Freddie of Robinson; daughter Melanie Zavodny and son-in-law David Nauert of Temple; granddaughter Ashley Shoesmith and husband Eric of Leander; grandson Scott Hudson of Robinson; great-grandsons Caseton and Bryce Shoesmith of Leander; brother Leon Zavodny and wife Vallie of Rogers; several nieces and nephews; special friend and dedicated caregiver Carolyn Rumfield; and his cat, Maženka.
Pallbearers will be grandson Scott Hudson; nephews Elden Zavodny, Jodie Zavodny, Leon George Zavodny, Jr., and Randy Schiller; and neighbor/special friend Jason Koliha.
Special thanks to Amedisys Hospice and their caring staff for their love and devotion to Milton.
Memorials in honor of Milton’s life may be made to Czech Heritage Museum and Genealogy Center, 119 West French Avenue, Temple, Texas 76501.
We take comfort in knowing Milton has joined his beloved wife, and they are both in the presence of their Lord and Savior. He will be missed by all and remembered for his good deeds, generosity, and loyal service throughout his life.
