BELTON — Services with military honors for Benjamin Earl Dugger, 87, will be 10 a.m. Thursday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Dugger died June 15 in Temple.
He was born Dec. 14, 1932, in Killeen to Laura Motl and Benjamin Franklin Dugger. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He married Lorraine Dugger. He worked for McDowell Enterprises and Cooper and Bright Plumbing. He was a member of VFW Post No. 3892 in Harker Heights. He was a volunteer at a Veterans Administration hospital.
He was preceded in death by his wife.
Survivors include three children, Stephen Dugger of Killeen, William Dugger of Harker Heights and Kimberly Bales of Temple; a sister, LoeNell Dugger Wilson of Waco; a brother, Jerry Don Dugger of Belton; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to VFW Post No. 3892 in Harker Heights.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton is in charge of arrangements.