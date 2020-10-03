Services for Dwaine E. Jackson, 74, of Little-River Academy will be 10 a.m. Monday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Elwyn Johnston officiating.
His body will be cremated.
Mr. Jackson died Wednesday, Sept. 30, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Aug. 10, 1946, in Temple to Delmer and Norma Camp Jackson. He attended schools in Little River-Academy. He served in the U.S. Army. He married Sara in April 1989.
Survivors include his wife of Little River-Academy; a son, Jason Jackson of Little River-Academy; a daughter, Amy Pyle of Troy; three stepdaughters, Gloria Gamino of Cedar Park, Angela Crowell of Moody and Leslie Vasquez of Temple; four brothers, Doyle Ray Jackson, Danny Jackson, Tharon Jackson and Homer Jackson; four sisters, Yvonne Campo, Barbara Hamrick, Caroline Ivy and Shirley Whittle; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.